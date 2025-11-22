Iranian short named best at Southampton Film Week

TEHRAN- Iranian director Mikaeel Dayani’s short film “School Principal” received the Best Fiction Award at the 18th edition of the Southampton Film Week: Shorts 2025, which was held in Southampton, UK, from November 14 to 23.

In a statement released by the festival, it was announced that although the director was not present at the award ceremony, his work had a lasting impression on the audience and judges, Mehr reported.

"School Principal" tells the story of three female high school students who organize street protests. The principal becomes aware of their activities through social media. Recognizing the potential risks they face, she calls the students to her office and decides to protect them.

She discreetly removes any evidence linking them to the protest call. When the police arrive to investigate, the principal deletes security camera footage and refuses to surrender it. Taking full responsibility to shield the students from punishment, she ultimately sacrifices herself, leading to her arrest instead of the three students.

Southampton Film Week is a prominent festival in the South of England’s growing production scene. It offers filmmakers opportunities through networking events, workshops, and masterclasses, while showcasing diverse films to the public and industry. The festival features a broad selection of classic and contemporary UK and international cinema, focusing on films that are often less accessible.

Its program includes features, shorts, documentaries, dramas, music and artist works, and a Youth Film Festival. Led by City Eye, Southampton Film Week supports emerging talent and film culture through education, production, and screenings.

SAB/



