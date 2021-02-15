Meet elderly tinsmith who’s a living human treasure

TEHRAN –Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Zarrabian, whose name has been inscribed on the national list of living human treasure, is an old hand Iranian tinsmith.

The 86-year-old artisan, who lives in the ancient city of Hamedan, started work as a tinsmith at the age of seven at his father’s workshop.

“I learned the art of tin making from my father during the Second World War, and for 32 years I was interested in learning this art under the banner of my father. [After his demise] I continued this way and art up to present,” Zarrabian said in a recent interview with CHTN.

“I have received many commendations from the authorities and I have actively participated in several handicraft fairs.”

Answering a question about the tools he made at the times, the artisan explained: “The bath horn was one of the tools made from Aleppo, it was originally a news medium that at three o'clock in the morning after cleaning the bath, the person in charge of the bath announced the preparation of the bath with this device.”

“Scoopula was another tool that we made in those years. It is widely used in nut shops…. We also made oil lamps, which were very practical in the past.”

What has been the secret to your success?

In response to a question about the secret behind his achievements, he noted: “The key to success in this work was to revive my father’s job ....this way, I will try to keep this art alive…. I have published a book on the art of tin making in ancient Hamedan.”

Unlike blacksmiths (who work mostly with hot metals), tinsmiths do the majority of their work on cold metal (although they might use a hearth to heat and help shape their raw materials). Tinsmiths fabricate items such as water pitchers, forks, spoons, and candle holders.

AFM/