Tehran hosting 4 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - Four international exhibitions are being concurrently held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

As reported, the 17th edition of Iran’s international exhibition of metallurgy (IRAN METAFO), the 11th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Wood Industries Machineries and Related Equipment (Woodex 2021), The 11th Iran's International Exhibition of Architecture, Interior Design, and Modern House (MIDEX 2021), and the 7th International Footwear, Bag, Leather and Related Industry Exhibition of Iran were the exhibitions that kicked off on Monday and will continue for four days.

The opening ceremonies of the mentioned exhibitions were attended by senior officials including Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, and the Head of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Hassan Zamani.

The exhibitors are presenting their latest products and services during these exhibitions which are being held in full compliance with health and safety protocols.

EF/MA