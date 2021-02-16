Iran Olympic, Paralympic champions’ busts unveiled

TEHRAN – The busts of six Iranian Olympic and Paralympic champions were unveiled on Tuesday at the Hall of Fame in Tehran.

Sports and Youths Minister Masoud Soltanifar and Reza Salehi Amiri, head of National Olympic Committee (NOC), attended the unveiling ceremony.

The bust of Hossein Rezazadeh, who won two Olympics gold medals (2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens) and five world championships, was unveiled at the ceremony.

Busts were also unveiled of four wrestlers Abdollah Movahed, Abbas Jadidi, late Nasser Givehchi and Jahanbakht Tofigh at the Hall of fame.

Movahed claimed a gold medal at the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games. He also won five world championships gold medals.

Jadidi took a silver medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics and a gold medal in 1998 world championships in Tehran.

Late Givehchi claimed a silver medal at the Helsinki 1952 Olympic Games.

Tofigh, who died from liver disease at the age of 39, won Iran's first gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships and also a bronze medal at the Helsinki 1952 Olympics.

In the ceremony, the bust of former sitting volleyball player Ali Kashfia was unveiled. Kashfia won four Paralympic gold medals (1988,1992, 1996, 2000) during his career.

Since June, the busts of Iranian Olympics and Paralympic medal winners have been unveiled.