Ayatollah Khamenei: This time Iran heeds only actions not words about JCPOA

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution clearly announced on Wednesday that Iran just wants action not words or promises for implementing the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Today, I only want to just say one word about the JCPOA; we have heard a lot of words and promises which have been contradicted in practice,” the Leader asserted.

“Mere words don’t help; promises are useless. This time only action. If we see action from the other side we will also act (accordingly),” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The remarks by the Leader come as the new administration of Joe Biden has expressed willingness to bring back the U.S. into the multilateral nuclear pact that his predecessor Donald Trump ditched.

