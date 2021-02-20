Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Role of youth in national development is obvious

TEHRAN - In a message to the 55th meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the growing role of the youth in scientific progress in Iran after victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the role of the Iranian youth in the country’s progress and ensuring a successful future is becoming clearer day by day.

“The Iranian youth’s resolve, motivation and hopefulness after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic provided impetus for scientific and practical breakthroughs, like in many other fields,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted, according to Tasnim.

“It is one of the Islamic Revolution’s greatest glories that it has been able to pin the medal of ‘role playing in fundamental issues’ to the chest of the country’s vigorous young people,” the Leader said in the message, read by Hojatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi at an online meeting of the association.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged the Iranian youth to obtain more scientific, religious and ethical qualifications and get ready to play a greater role in the country.