Ayatollah Khamenei says Parliament's nuclear law must be implemented

TEHRAN- In a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Monday, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said the nuclear law passed by the Parliament concerning the removal of sanctions must be exactly implemented, according to Fars news agency.

Regarding the disagreement between the Rouhani Government and the parliament over the law- formally known as Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Nation’s Rights -, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined, “the government and the parliament need to resolve their differences.”

Underlining that the government considers itself to be obligated to implement the law, the Leader pointed out, "This law, which is a good law, must be implemented precisely."

The Leader also said that Iran will go beyond the limit of 20 percent uranium enrichment depending on the country's needs.

"We are determined to acquire nuclear capabilities commensurate with the needs of the country, and therefore, Iran's enrichment limit will not be 20%, and it will act [to raise the level of uranium enrichment] whenever the country needs, for example, we may even raise the [uranium] enrichment [level] to 60% for nuclear propulsion or other work."