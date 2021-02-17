206 tourism projects put into operation in Tehran 

TEHRAN –Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Tuesday inaugurated 206 tourism-related projects in Tehran province through a video conference.

The tourism infrastructure of Tehran province is essentially needed to be developed due to its political and commercial importance, IRNA quoted the minister as saying during the inauguration ceremony.

The projects, which include hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodge units, tourist complexes, boutique hotels, traditional restaurants, travel agencies, and handicrafts workshops, are estimated to generate 936 jobs.

Furthermore, the mentioned projects will be adding 816 beds to the hospitality sector of the Iranian capital.

Establishing more eco-lodges as well as different types of accommodation centers could facilitate traveling and staying in this metropolis, the minister said.

Referring to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the problems and issues it has caused to the travel sector, Mounesan noted that smart travels under the supervision of the tourism and health ministries is the only way to overcome the current situation.

Hugging the lower slopes of the magnificent, snowcapped Alborz Mountains, Tehran is much more than a chaotic jumble of concrete and crazy traffic blanketed by a miasma of air pollution. This is the nation's dynamic beating heart and the place to get a handle on modern Iran and what its future will likely be.

The metropolis has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

ABU/AFM

