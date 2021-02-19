Venezuelan minister to Visit Tehran to discuss tourism cooperation  

TEHRAN – Venezuelan Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Felix Ramon Plasencia Gonzalez will visit Iran in the next few days to discuss tourism cooperation, Caracas’ Ambassador to Tehran Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones has said.

“Felix Plasencia is going to visit Iran next week to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on expansion of tourism cooperation with the Islamic Republic,” IRNA quoted the envoy as saying on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan ambassador made the remarks on Wednesday night in a meeting with Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, noting that Plasencia’s visit is aimed at paving the way for more collaboration in the tourism industry.

The ambassador also noted that he has been in Iran for two years and it is obvious that a short visit by the Venezuelan minister will not give him enough time to get acquainted with the history and tourist attractions of the country, the report said.

Cordones underlined that joint venture in the tourism industry will bolster ties between Iran and Venezuela and help the two countries’ economies.

He further noted that Plasencia intends to offer a pavilion to Iran at the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela.

For his part, Mounesan said that during a webinar with former Venezuelan tourism minister, both sides decided to expand tourism ties and hold an introductory tour.

The Iranian minister added that the two countries are going to sign an MoU to expand cooperation in the tourism industry and that tourism practitioners from Venezuela and Iran will hold talks for future cooperation.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has determined a five-day trip for the Venezuelan delegation, but it seems that they are going to stay less time in Iran, he noted.

The relationship between Venezuela and Iran became more serious following an official visit by the then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to Tehran in 2001. Now, the two nations are determined to expand cooperation in tourism, the news agency explained.

According to previous agreements, Venezuelan and Iranian nationals can have visa-free travels to each others' countries to stay for two weeks.

The visit by the Venezuelan minister is expected to pave the ground for expansion of cooperation in cultural, economic, and political fields as well.

Last November, Mounesan said that visa-free access and direct flights are the two important advantages for Iran and Venezuela to develop tourism cooperation.

“We are ready to expand our relations with Venezuela in the arena of tourism by organizing familiarization tours in both countries with the participation of the private sector,” Mounesan said in a meeting with the Venezuelan ambassador.

Back in October, Mounesan exchanged views with Plasencia, in a video conference to deepen tourism relations, especially through simplifying visa rules, launching fam tours, and setting up exhibits. They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in a bid to broaden bilateral ties.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. So it will undeniably try its best to achieve a relatively ambitious goal but when that happens the travel industry is likely to look more altered.

