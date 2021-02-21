Dariush Yazdi appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman coach

TEHRAn – Dariush Yazdi was appointed as Naft Masjed Solyman football team new head coach on Sunday.

The former Esteghlal Ahvaz coach will lead the Iranian top-flight football team for the rest of the season.

Yazdi replaced Mojtaba Hosseini at Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Hosseini canceled his contract with Naft Masjed Soleyman after the Iranian club failed to meet their financial commitment.

Yazdi started his coaching career in Shahin Ahvaz in 2010 and has also worked at Esteghlal Ahvaz, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Naft va Gaz Gachsaran and Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Hamid Derakhshan, Behrouz Makvandi and Faraz Kamalvand were also shortlisted to take charge of Naft Masjed Soleyman but Yazdi was named as new head coach.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sit 10th in Iran football league, 12 points behind leaders Persepolis.