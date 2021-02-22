Output of 86 major production units doubled in 10 months

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Saeed Zarandi said on Monday that the output of 86 major production units across the country has more than doubled in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-January 19, 2021) compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to Zarandi, the production data pertaining to 319 major units in the country during the mentioned 10 months has shown that the output of 148 units has increased by 20-50 percent, the production by 40 units has risen by 50-70 percent, while 45 units have registered a production growth of 70-100 percent.

“The production by 86 major units has more than doubled in this period,” Zarandi told ISNA.

The official underlined that the units under review are among the country’s top producers in the industry and mining sector which are active in a variety of areas including automobiles, home appliances, mineral products, health products, and so on.

He further noted that the Industry Ministry monitors the production of 40 major industrial and mining commodity items on a monthly basis and in this regard over 1000 production units go through the monitoring process.

Stating that the mentioned 1000 units account for more than 60 percent of the value-added production of the industry and mining sector, Zarandi said: “Therefore, the statistics of these 1000 units can be considered a representative of more than 60 percent of the country's industrial sector.”

As reported by ISNA, the latest data released by the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has shown that the production of 20 major industrial commodity items in the country has increased by a range between 0.3 percent and 554 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade has implemented several programs for promoting domestic production and increasing exports in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020).

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reviving the country’s idle production units and small and medium-sized mines, supporting domestic auto part manufacturers, holding exhibitions for encouraging domestic production, signing cooperation agreements with knowledge-based companies and universities are among the major steps taken by the Industry Ministry in order to promote domestic production.

Launching a system (known as Tavaniran) for registering the country’s production units’ information in order to create a database for future references has been also one of the major steps taken by the industry ministry in order to promote domestic production.

Back in January, the Industry Ministry had announced that the production of six major mining industry products has increased by an average of 16 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020).

Based on the mentioned data, during the first nine months of this year, production of crude steel and steel products, copper cathode, cement, aluminum ingots, as well as alumina increased compared to the same period in the previous year.

Also in August 2020, the ministry data showed that the production of 22 major mining and industrial products in the country had increased during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21, 2020), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

EF/MA