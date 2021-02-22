3 key pipelines launched to transfer oil products

TEHRAN- During a ceremony held via video conference, three major pipelines for the transfer of oil products were launched on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Managing Director Alireza Sadeq-Abadi.

The three pipelines are the 26-inch Shazand-Qom-Rey pipeline for the transfer of oil products with a length of 293 km and a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day; the 20-inch Naein-Kashan-Rey pipeline with a length of 420 km and a capacity of 204,000 barrels per day of oil products; and the 14-inche Tabriz-Khoy-Urmia pipeline with a length of 220 km from Tabriz to Urmia with a total capacity of 65,000 barrels per day.

MA/MA