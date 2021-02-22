Private sector establishing tourist complexes in Ardebil

TEHRAN –A total of six tourist complexes are under construction in northwestern Ardebil province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“With private sector investment, three complexes in Sarein and three complexes in Meshkinshahr are being built,” CHTN quoted Nader Fallahi as saying on Monday.

A budget of 4.3 trillion rials ($102 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the projects, some of which are complete by 70 percent, the official added.

The projects are expected to generate over 340 job opportunities as well as attract more tourists and travelers to the region after the coronavirus crisis comes to an end, he explained.

Earlier in January, the official announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across the province although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought travel and tourism to a near-standstill.

He also noted that the projects would prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently.

Last April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Back in November Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that investment in the tourism sector and boosting tourism infrastructure hasn’t stopped despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Over the past years, a large number of tourism projects have been commenced across the country, some of which have come on stream, he added. This volume of investment indicates that investors have high hopes for the future of this industry in the post-coronavirus era and for the next years to come, the tourism minister said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

