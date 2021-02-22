Lebanese activist Anis al-Naqqash dies of Coronavirus

Anis al-Naqqash, a political Lebanese activist in the field of Islamic resistance, died at the age of 70.

He died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, el-Nashra website reported.

Naqqash was a veteran activist in the Islamic resistance front.

He was also a comrade of Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah member who was assassinated in Syria in 2008, and the CIA claimed credit for his unlawful murder.