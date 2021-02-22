Lebanese activist Anis al-Naqqash dies of Coronavirus
February 22, 2021 - 17:27
Anis al-Naqqash, a political Lebanese activist in the field of Islamic resistance, died at the age of 70.
He died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, el-Nashra website reported.
Naqqash was a veteran activist in the Islamic resistance front.
He was also a comrade of Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah member who was assassinated in Syria in 2008, and the CIA claimed credit for his unlawful murder.
Leave a Comment