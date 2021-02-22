Israel won’t be able to survive for next generation: ex-Israeli official

A former senior Israeli security official has said that ‘Israel’ will not be able to survive for the next generation.

Yuval Diskin, the former head of the ShinBet, explained the reasons for that, according to his estimation, and expressed his fear of the Zionist regime's demise “for internal reasons and influences.”

Diskin added that “most of the economic and military burden in ‘Israel’ will soon be borne by only 30% of the Israelis, and in this way, the Israeli society will not be spared from the problems that await it.”

Writing in the Yediot Ahronoth, he said there is a “strategic existential question that has made clear the extent of its seriousness."

Diskin added that he is talking about demographic, social, and economic trends that are already changing the essence of ‘Israel’, and can endanger its existence within one generation

He warned that the division between Israelis is deepening, adding the division between right and left has become dominant much more than the dispute between Jews and Arabs.

The former official also said, "corruption is spreading in the government and social solidarity is weak.”