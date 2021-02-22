Israeli PM consults cabinet rivals on Iran

TEHRAN - Benjamin Netanyahu, the Zionist regime’s prime minister, met cabinet rivals on Monday for their first discussion of Israeli strategy against the Iranian nuclear program since U.S. President Joe Biden took office pledging to pursue diplomacy with Tehran, according to the Reuters news agency.

Netanyahu’s meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi followed his first phone call with the U.S. leader last week, and came a month before Israel holds another election triggered by coalition infighting.

Netanyahu disagrees with Biden’s Democratic administration on Iran and wanted to forge a united front with Gantz and Ashkenazi.

“This is a matter that is supremely important, certainly more than politicking,” an Israeli official said. “We have to ensure everyone is on board and not tempted to speak out of turn in hope of getting more votes.”

Also on the agenda of Monday’s meeting was the possible appointment of a special Israeli envoy on the Iranian issue.

Candidates include Mossad spymaster Joseph (Yossi) Cohen and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, both participated in the meeting. As both answer directly to Netanyahu, Gantz had voiced worry the Defense Ministry might be excluded from future diplomacy, one official said.

EE/PA