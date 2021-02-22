Zarif warns Israeli attack on Iran will be suicidal

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister warned Israel against any attack on Iran, saying that such a move would amount to “committing suicide.”

In an interview with the Lebanese television network Al Manar, Zarif said, “If Israel attacks Iran, this will amount to committing suicide.”

He said Iran’s goal in Syria is to combat terrorism, calling on Israel to stop supporting terrorism.

“Our goal in Syria is to combat terrorism, and Israel must realize that the policies of supporting terrorist groups will not go unanswered,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Zarif’s remarks came after top Israeli General Aviv Kochavi had threatened to attack Iran.

Kochavi, Chief of Staff of Israel’s Armed Forces, had said that Israel is not welcoming the expected efforts by the U.S. and its European allies to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He claimed that he had ordered several plans to launch offensive operations against Iran while voicing Israel’s opposition to any efforts to revive the JCPOA or even to improve it.

“I have instructed the IDF to prepare several operational plans in addition to existing ones, which we will develop throughout the coming year. The power to initiate them lies with the political echelon. However, the offensive options need to be prepared, ready and on the table,” Kochavi said in remarks delivered at the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies 14th Annual International Conference.

“I would like to clarify my position regarding the JCPOA: Even if an improved agreement is reached, it will be a bad agreement at the operational and strategic level. Therefore, such an agreement must not be enabled,” he continued.

As regards the situation in Lebanon, Zarif said, “We are working to help the Lebanese to reach an agreement among themselves, and we cannot impose an agreement on the Lebanese, and no one can do that.”

“We submitted proposals to help Lebanon after the disaster of the port explosion, but U.S. pressure prevented that,” he continued.

The chief Iranian diplomat also warned Iran’s Arab neighbors against cooperating with Israel. The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that “Saudi Arabia cannot achieve a military victory and cannot obtain through negotiations what it has failed militarily.”

“The mistake of our neighbors is that they have allowed Israel to transfer the conflict to their lands, and it will rob them of security and will not defend them,” Zarif noted.