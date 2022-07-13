Iran says will decisively respond to any Israeli unwise move 

TEHRAN – Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, has warned Israel against any adventurous move against Iran, saying Tehran will decisively and firmly respond to any unwise move by Israel.

Kanaani was responding to a question on the Israeli prime minister’s comments that Israel still has freedom of action to counter Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Wednesday, the spokesman

said Iran’s nuclear program is completely transparent and legal and that all Iran’s activities are being done under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He added that Israel which possesses nuclear weapons and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has not right to comment on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

