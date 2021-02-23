Trade between Iran, EAEU stands at $1.8b in 10 months

TEHRAN- The value of trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states stood at $1.8 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021), according to a reported released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

The TCCIMA’s report says that the mentioned amount constitutes three percent of Iran’s non-oil trade during the ten-month period.

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union reached a preferential trade agreement in October 2018 based on which about 830 commodity items were subjected to preferential tariffs.

The interim agreement enabling the formation of a free trade area between Iran and the EAEU was signed on May 17, 2018, and officially came into force on October 27, 2019.

Iran is a very important market in the region and the development of ties with this country is of high significance for the EAEU members (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan).

The free trade agreement between Iran and this union has laid the ground for the expansion of trade ties between the two sides.

The agreement with the bloc has increased Iran’s exports to the EAEU member states significantly, which is a turning point for the Islamic Republic's plans for boosting non-oil exports during the U.S. sanctions.

