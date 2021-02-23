Nemati into Fazza Para Archery World Ranking knockout round

TEHRAN – Zahra Nemati of Iran booked a place at knockout round of the 7th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on 23 Feb. in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with participation of 70 archers from 11 countries.

Iran’s two-time Paralympic gold medalist defeated Indian Para archer Pooja Khanna and finished in first place in preliminary round with 620 points.

Turkish Para archers Merve Nur Eroglu and Şengul Yagmur came second and third respectively, with 596 and 566 points.

The tournament will run until Feb. 26 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.