Nemati advances to Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament final

TEHRAN – Zahra Nemati qualified for the final round of Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament on Wednesday.

More than 70 Para archers from 11 nations are taking part in the seventh edition of the event in Dubai, the UAE.

The back-to-back Paralympic champion defeated Nataliya Malikh from Ukraine 6-0 at recurve women semifinal.

Nemati will meet Şengul Yagmur of Turkey in the final match on Friday.

"In regard to my preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, this is a very important competition," said Nemati.