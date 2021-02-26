Zahra Nemati runner-up at Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament

TEHRAN – Zahra Nemati from Iran fell short in the final match of the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, losing to her Turkish rival Sengul Yagmur 6-2 at the recurve women open.

The back-to-back Paralympic champion had previously defeated Pooja Khanna from India and Nataliya Malykh from Ukraine in the previous round.

Merve Nur Eroglu from Turkey also won the bronze medal after beating Ukraine’s Nataliya Malykh 6-2.

More than 70 Para archers from 11 nations took part in the seventh edition of the event in Dubai, the UAE.