U.S. return to JCPOA only way out of nuclear impasse, China says

TEHRAN – China’s Foreign Ministry has said that the United States’ return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is the only way out of the standoff over Iran’s nuclear issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called on the U.S. to rejoin the nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)-, adding that the U.S. reentry into the JCPOA is the only solution to the current deadlock over Iran’s nuclear issue.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the spokesperson said, “China holds that the return of the United States to the JCPOA is the only correct approach to resolve the impasse on the Iranian nuclear issue.”

He added, “All parties should act with greater urgency, work together to implement consensus reached at the foreign ministers' meeting last December, and bring the JCPOA back on track at an early date. Meanwhile, we urge relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoid taking actions that will escalate the situation, and leave room for diplomatic efforts.”

The spokesperson also welcomed the recent deal between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on how to continue cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

“The IAEA and Iran reached a technical plan on the verification and monitoring activities that is feasible and acceptable to both sides. China welcomes and commends this and hopes that the two sides continue to work toward the same direction and earnestly follow through on this consensus. We also call on relevant sides to play a constructive role in this process,” he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also announced that Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu on Monday, according to Fars News.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Beijing and Tehran believe that the U.S. return to the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions are the key to resolving the nuclear deadlock. The statement also said that the two diplomats mainly discussed the situation around Iran’s nuclear program.

During the conversation, Araghchi and Zhaoxu underlined that the situation of Iran's nuclear issue is changing rapidly and there are opportunities and challenges at the same time.

The Iranian and Chinese deputy foreign ministers called on the parties to the JCPOA to use this opportunity to resolve the Iran nuclear issue politically and diplomatically and to maintain peace and stability in West Asia.