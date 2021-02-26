Museum dedicated to handmade jewelry inaugurated in Kerman

TEHRAN –A museum of gold and jewelry was inaugurated in Qeisarieh Ebrahim historical complex in southeastern Kerman province, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan and Venezuelan Tourism Minister Alí Padrón Paredes, who was making a one-day visit to the province, as well as a number of the cultural and tourism officials.

Established by the private sector, the museum is aimed to feature the process of making gold and silver jewelry in different historical eras, the provincial tourism chief, Fereydun Fa’ali, said.

There are a few jewel museums across the country, of which Treasury of the National Jewels, commonly known as the ‘Jewels Museum’ is the most famous.

Located in Tehran and owned by the Central Bank of Iran, the museum is a collection of the most expensive jewels of the world, collected over centuries.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

