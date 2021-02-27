Shamkhani says U.S. airstrikes intended to revive ‘organized terrorism’

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Saturday condemned the recent “brutal” U.S. airstrikes on the Iraqi resistance forces in in eastern Syria as part of attempts to revive “a new round of organized terrorism”.

However, Shamkhani asserted, Iran will not allow a “resurgence of the Takfiri terrorism” in the region.

Iran’s top security official made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein who visited Tehran on Saturday.

“Iran and other countries fighting against terrorism will not allow the affiliated Takfiri terrorism to recover in the region again,” he remarked.

He also warned that a delay in implementing a law passed by the Iraqi Parliament in expelling foreign forces from Iraq would escalate tensions in the region.

Emphasizing the need for cooperation and collective action to reduce regional tensions, the security official said, “Iraq owes its current security and calm to the religious leadership, statesmen, and the military forces, including the popular resistance groups.”

Popular resistance groups, officially known as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) proved as the most capable force in defeating ISIS (Daesh) that had captured large swathes of Iraq in 2004.

The United States said it had attacked PMU convoy in retaliation to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq and claimed that the forces are supported by Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister said attacks and events inside Iraq are “suspicious” which may be intended to undermine relations between Iran and Iraq and destabilize Iraq.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Hussein, Zarif said Iran believes that it is necessary that the Iraqi government take actions against those behind such actions.

Hussein also stressed Iraq’s efforts to ensure security and stability as the basis for economic development and welfare of citizens.

“The Iraqi and Iranian banking and financial sectors have removed a series of obstacles and the process of settling the debts will soon begin with a new model agreed upon by the two sides,” the Iraqi foreign minister explained.

EE/PA