Energy Ministry launches new systems to improve services

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated several new systems for improving services in the water and electricity sectors through video conference on Sunday.

Launched in the 43rd week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, the mentioned systems were put into operation in various areas including resource consumption improvement, asset utilization, human resource management, financial resources management, and reforming work processes in order to create transparency, and to facilitate and accelerate affairs while eliminating possible bottlenecks.

A smart system for improving the Energy Ministry’s support and emergency centers called Homa, as well as a new customer services system called Chavoush were also among the launched systems.

A mechanized network monitoring system called Sanam was also put into operation; this system is aimed at monitoring the electricity networks of various provinces in order to reduce electricity losses and improve the efficiency of the country’s power network.

As reported, electricity losses in the country’s power network have been reduced from 14.5 percent in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended in March 2014) to 9.5 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) and as a result, the fuel consumption by the country’s power plants has also decreased by 16 billion liters.

The mentioned developments have saved the country about 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) during the said period.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), during which the minister made several trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

According to Ardakanian, in the second phase of the program 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

