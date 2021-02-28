Iran welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire deal

TEHRAN - Iran welcomed on Sunday the joint statement of India and Pakistan based on which the two sides have agreed to strictly adhere to the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The joint statement is an important step towards further peace and stability in the South Asia region,” spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Sunday.

He also expressed hope that the two countries will move towards peace, stability, and welfare of the region by taking further strides.

The armed forces of India and Pakistan announced in a joint statement on Thursday that they had begun to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

