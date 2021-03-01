Mexican agricultural traditions under spotlight at Tehran photo, ceramics exhibit 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of ceramic works and photos entitled “Seeds of Identity” is presenting Mexican agricultural traditions at the Farzaneh Ceramic Museum in Tehran.

The exhibit, which has been organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Tehran, features photos by Mexican photographers Ariadna Cuadriello and Juan Pablo Cardona.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the showcase, Mexican Ambassador Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica elaborated on the importance of local culture and cultural commonalities between Iran and Mexico.

Envoys of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Tajikistan, Switzerland and Ecuador in Tehran and several art and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony, which was organized on Friday.

The exhibition will be open to the public until March 4.

Photo: A poster for the photo and ceramics exhibit “Seeds of Identity” underway the Farzaneh Ceramic Museum in Tehran.

