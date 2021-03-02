Over 21m tons of basic goods imported in 11 months

TEHRAN – Iran has imported 21.4 million tons of basic commodities worth $10.84 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-February 18, 2021), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, in the mentioned period a total of 30.818 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $34.321 billion were imported into the country, IRNA reported.

The shares of the basic goods from the country’s total imports in the said period were 69 percent and 31.5 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

The official noted that over 15.5 million tons or 72 percent of the imported basic commodities have been paid for by subsidized foreign currency.

As reported, corn was the top imported commodity during the mentioned time span both in terms of weight and value, with 9.125 million tons worth $2.298 billion of imports.

The said commodity accounted for 42 percent and 21 percent of the total basic goods imports in terms of weight and value, respectively.

In addition to corn, medicines, medical equipment, and essential medical supplies with 13,560 tons worth $1.481 billion, oilseeds with 2.04 million tons worth $1.073 billion, edible oils with 1.034 million tons worth $895.96 million, soybean meal with 1.615 million tons worth $693.786 million, and barley with 1.702 million tons worth $422.100 million were the top commodity items imported into the country during the period under review.

EF/MA