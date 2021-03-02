Iran calls verbal support for diplomacy ‘hypocritical’

TEHRAN - Ali Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesperson, says Washington’s verbal backing for diplomacy is nothing but “hypocritical rhetoric” as long as it has not lifted the sanctions on Iran, according to Tasnim news agency.

Speaking at regular news briefing on Tuesday, Rabiei noted the U.S. government’s claim that it believes in diplomacy is mere “hypocritical rhetoric and unacceptable” without a practical lifting of the sanctions on Iran.

On why Iran rejected a proposal by the European Union foreign policy chief for talks on the JCPOA with the participation of the U.S., he said the time is not ripe to work on that proposal since the sanctions imposed after the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA have not been lifted yet.

“We believe in diplomacy as the only way out of the impasse created by the U.S. But the least thing to prove goodwill is that the U.S., which has reneged on its primary commitments under the (UNSC) Resolution 2231, should honor them,” Rabiee stressed.

Rabiei emphasized Biden’s administration cannot follow the policies of its predecessor and expect results.

In 2018, the U.S. abandoned the deal under former president Donald Trump and returned the harsh sanctions and added new ones. Iran has denounced the sanctions as “economic terrorism.” Washington then successfully pressured the Europeans into abiding by the economic bans and barring their trade with Tehran.

The United States’ violations came in sheer disregard for the multi-party nature of the agreement. Taking the measures, the U.S. also ignored the fact that the deal has been ratified by the United Nations Security Council as one of its resolutions.

A year after the U.S. withdrawal, Iran took a set of countermeasures in accordance with paragraph 36 of the JCPOA as the signatories to the JCPOA failed to honor their commitments.

==========‘Unexpected moves will immediately close windows of opportunity’

The government spokesman also said if the IAEA Board of Governors adopts a resolution against Iran, the Islamic Republic will “surely react” and will take a “proper decision”, including a revision of the Feb. 21 agreement between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (IAEA) and the IAEA.

He said there is no reason that the U.S. express concern about the suspension of the Additional Protocol by Iran, adding if the U.S. is “really worried” it must lift sanctions on Iran and then Iran will return to full compliance to the nuclear agreement.

He also said Iran respond to “positive” or “negative” moves accordingly.

Noting that the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has failed and there is no alternative for the U.S. other than returning to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the government spokesman said, “Moves contrary to Iran’s expectations will immediately close windows of opportunity.”

EE/PA