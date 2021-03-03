TEDPIX loses 8,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 8,301 points to 1.177 million on Wednesday.

Over 3.95 billion securities worth 44.819 trillion rials (about $1.067 billion) were traded in the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index fell 7,534 points, and the second market’s index dropped 11,752 points.

TEDPIX had dropped 2.7 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.205 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Tamin Cement Company, Amin Investment Bank, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Tehran Oil Refining Company, and Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company were the most widely followed indices.

Last week, market analyst Amir-Ali Amir-Baqeri told IRNA that Iranian stock market is moving in the right direction and will reach stability in the near future.

MA/MA