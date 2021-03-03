Jeanne Mackin’s “The Last Collection” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Jeanne Mackin’s book “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel” has recently been published by Chatrang publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sayeh Sadeqi.

An American woman becomes entangled in the intense rivalry between iconic fashion designers Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli in this captivating novel from the acclaimed author of “The Beautiful American”.

Paris, 1938, Coco and Elsa are fighting for recognition as the most successful and influential fashion designer in France, and their rivalry is already legendary. They oppose each other at every turn, in both their politics and their designs, Chanel’s are classic, elegant and practical, Schiaparelli’s bold, experimental and surreal.

When Lily Sutter, a recently widowed young American teacher, visits her brother, Charlie, in Paris, he insists on buying her a couture dress, a Chanel. Lily, however, prefers a Schiaparelli. Charlie’s beautiful and socially prominent girlfriend soon begins wearing Schiaparelli’s designs as well, and much of Paris follows in her footsteps.

Schiaparelli offers budding artist Lily a job at her store, and Lily finds herself increasingly involved with Schiaparelli and Chanel’s personal war. Their fierce competition reaches new and dangerous heights as the Nazis and the looming threat of World War II bear down on Paris.

Mackin is the author of several historical novels, including “The Beautiful American”. She taught creative writing at Goddard College and has given numerous workshops. She lives with her husband in upstate New York.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jeanne Mackin’s “The Last Collection”.

RM/MMS/YAW