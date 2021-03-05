Iranian bookstores offer “The Golem” by Harry Collins, Trevor Pinch

TEHRAN – “The Golem: What You Should Know about Science” by Harry Collins and Trevor Pinch has recently been published in Persian by SAMT, an Iranian publisher that provides books for university students.

The book has been translated into Persian by Morteza Hadi Jaberi-Moqaddam.

Collins and Pinch liken science to the Golem, a creature from old mythology, powerful yet potentially dangerous, a gentle, helpful creature that may yet run amok at any moment.

Through a series of intriguing case studies the authors debunk the traditional view that science is the straightforward result of competent theorization, observation and experimentation.

The very well-received first edition generated much debate, reflected in a substantial new Afterword in this second edition, which seeks to place the book in what have become known as “the science wars”.

Collins is a distinguished research professor of sociology and director of the Center for the Study of Knowledge, Expertise, and Science at Cardiff University. A fellow of the British Academy, he is the author of “Gravity’s Ghost and Big Dog”, “Gravity’s Kiss: The Detection of Gravitational Waves” and many other books.

Pinch is Goldwin Smith professor of science and technology studies at Cornell University and co-editor of “The Social Construction of Technological Systems”, “New Directions in the Sociology” and “History of Technology”.

Photo: Cover of the book “The Golem” by Harry Collins and Trevor Pinch.

