Nuclear official says Iran will never surrender to pressure or threat

TEHRAN - Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), says Tehran will never forego its nuclear rights under pressure or threats by the West, warning that pressure on Iran will only destroy what has remained from the nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi said Iran has had the highest cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the history of the UN body.



“We have always said that Iran does not accept pressure and threat, especially since we have had the most cooperation with the Agency,” Fars quoted Kamalvandi as saying.

Kamalvandi made the remarks before E3 (the UK, France and Germany) withdrew their decision to submit a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors that would have censured Iran for not cooperating enough with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry hailed the European countries' decision to avoid supporting such a resolution.

“Vote on the resolution was called off with intensive diplomatic efforts in Tehran, Vienna and the capitals of all members of the Agency’s board of governors, specially the three European countries, as well as the support of China and Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated.

Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)in response to the U.S. pullout from the JCPOA and a failure by the Europeans to honor their commitments.

“The implementation of the Majlis approval to stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol was the natural consequence of non-commitment of other parties to the pact,” Kamalvandi stressed.

The decision to was based on a parliamentary decision which obliged the government to limit IAEA inspections until sanctions are lifted.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran promised to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of financial and economic sanctions.

Iran’s moves are based on paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which has provided a mechanism to resolve disputes and allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the U.S. and the three European governments party to the JCPOA must be held accountable for violation of their obligations.

Iran has been insisting that it will immediately return to full compliance if the other side honors its commitments and lift sanctions.

Though Joe Biden had promised to cherish the nuclear deal if he is elected president, he has done nothing tangible so far.

