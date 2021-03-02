‘Resolution or statement will be interpreted as a negative signal to Iran’

TEHRAN - Diako Hosseini, director of the World Studies Program at the Presidential Center for Strategic Studies, says any statement or resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors will send a negative signal to Iran, according to IRNA news agency.

Hosseini noted a resolution will question the goodwill of the U.S. and EU and increase the distrust existed between Iran and the U.S.

Pointing to the EU proposal for a direct negotiation between Iran and the U.S., he stressed, “While Biden’s administration has taken steps to increase the trust and to redress Trump’s wrong actions, Iran’s positive answer could be fruitful.”

Regarding the Biden administration’s policy towards Iran, he asserted,

“Biden’s administration has about a month to show its goodwill. The condition of the JCPOA may intensify the crisis between Iran and the U.S., if Biden does not build trust (between the two countries).”

With regard to unpredictability of international affairs, he noted, “Unpredictable events will likely happen. The U.S reacted to missile attack on Irbil by airstrikes that could lead to dangerous actions.”

If the EU follows the United States’ concern about Iran’s nuclear program, it doesn’t resolve the crisis, he noted, adding, “The Europeans have to play an effective role in the issue and persuade the U.S to rejoin the JCPOA and to prevent a crisis.”

He added, “The Europeans support diplomacy. They see the JCPOA as their security achievement. So, they have to maintain the deal and consider mutual interest.”

“Russia and China can encourage the U.S. to return to the nuclear deal. However, there is a competition among the U.S., China and Russia and, therefore, they don’t trust each other and consequently China and Russia don’t intervene in Iran’s issue.”

