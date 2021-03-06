Tehran dismisses Arab League’s allegations regarding Iranian islands

TEHRAN - Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Friday rejected as groundless the accusations that four Arab League states have raised against the Iranian-owned islands in the Persian Gulf.

“It is regrettable that some Arab countries are seeking to divert people’s attention from their wicked and destructive moves by arousing fictitious animosity instead of taking care of the key issues that the Arab world is facing, including attempts to pave the way for the Israeli regime’s presence in the region, disregard for the cause of Palestine, perpetuation of the cruel war against Arab people of Yemen and creation of the worst humanitarian disaster in the contemporary era, and years-long support for terrorism and terror groups,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement, according to Tasnim.



“Countries whose destructive aggression over the past six years has not only destroyed basic infrastructure in Yemen, but also caused hunger, disease, displacement and poverty among millions of people, and who have the blood of innocent people on their hands, are trying to evade responsibility for these crimes by leveling baseless charges," he added.

“The rehash of futile claims about the three Iranian islands has had, and will have no bearing on the existing historical, geographical and historical realities, and these islands are an integral part of the Iranian territory,” Khatibzadeh underlined.

He then emphasized Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect for neighboring countries as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of others, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The spokesman expressed hope the Arab League and some regional countries would change their approach to dialogue and regional cooperation instead of issuing hollow and provocative statements which only result in the perpetuation of the current destructive trend.

