Iran seizes South Korean tanker for polluting Persian Gulf waters

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Monday seized a South Korean oil tanker for polluting "Persian Gulf waters with chemicals".

The public relations office of the IRGC Navy said, “The vessel, moving with the South Korean flag and named HANKUK CHEMI, was carrying 7,200 tons of chemicals.”

The vessel was seized because of repeated violation of environmental regulations, the public relations office said.

It said the vessel was seized upon a request by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization and a verdict by the prosecutor office of Hormozgan province.

The tanker was seized at 10 a.m. local time.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the seizure of the vessel is “quite technical”. Khatibzadeh said the tanker was captured through a judicial verdict as it was causing environmental damage.

PA/MG