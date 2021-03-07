IRGC commander says Iran continues to resist pressure

TEHRAN - Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says Iran will not bow to the pressure and sanctions imposed by the enemies and will continue increasing its power.

“We have a brilliant record in resisting against pressures and sanctions, and this progress is only possible with power, science and technology,” General Salami noted.

He added, “The map of resistance and progress of our country is designed by the youth. We will stand until forcing all enemies to succumb to the will of the Iranian nation,”.

Stressing that the young Iranian scientists are constantly promoting the country’s power, the senior commander said, “It does not mean just defense power, although we have done a great job in the field of defense power and deterrence, but our country's power is increasing in industrial, scientific, technological, civil and political aspects, and in all economic aspects.”

In relevant remarks in December, General Salami said that scientific independence is the source of a nation's authority, cautioning that the enemy has targeted the country’s scientific growth.

"If a country's scientific capacities grow, so will the society. While political, economic, or cultural issues are mostly considered as the factors for nations' independence, scientific independence is the source of a nation's authority," he remarked.

"We have enemies who always try to keep us trivial and weak because a country that is far behind will be weak and forced to surrender," he noted, saying, "But if a country comes out of foreign scientific dominance and produces basic needs domestically, it will be alive and grow even if it is under a global siege."