IRGC unveils new missile city, displays cruise and ballistic missiles

TEHRAN – In a ceremony on Monday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy unveiled a new missile city hosting a broad range of cruise and ballistic missiles with various ranges.

The military facility was inaugurated by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and a number of other armed forces officials.

The new missiles and missile gear have advanced operational capabilities, such as accurate firing from underground launchers and civil defense sites.

The new equipment in the missile city can launch mines in various ranges, allow for 360 degree and mobile firing operations, according to Tasnim.

One of the items unveiled in the event was a missile system that can shift the focus on targets after launch.

The military gear has been manufactured by the Defense Ministry, local knowledge-based companies, and the IRGC Navy research organizations.

Speaking at the event, Major General Salami said, “What we are noticing today is just a small section of the great and extensive power of the IRGC Navy.”

He added Iran is now seeing highly extensive progresses in missile power in view of “naval battles.”