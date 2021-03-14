Now we set conditions for foes: IRGC chief

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has reached a degree of power that today it “sets conditions for enemies.”

However, General Salami reminded that whenever Iran gave in to conditions set by the hostile countries it “lost”.

“But when we set conditions for the adversary we won,” the senior commander remarked.

Salami added only “faithful persons” can resist against an enemy that possesses highly sophisticated weapons.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC commander said Iran has “abundant and modern” weapons and this means that “we don’t sermon empty-handed.”

Iran also has the modern weapons that the enemies have “but without faithful persons, these weapons are not effective,” the top general pointed out.

Salami also said praised the competence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, “We have a leader who is far-sighted, who completely knows the enemy and believes in a monotheistic worldview on the subject of power.”

The general also said the “wailing of the enemy is being heard from far distances and it is also seen that the arrogant system is ill.”

Salami went on to say that whenever the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a senior scholar speaks and “affects our hearts, individuals like Qassem Soleimani are trained that the enemy also talks about” his competence.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. in a cowardly act near Baghdad’s international airport in January 2020, was considered a legendary commander in the fight against terrorism.

PA/PA