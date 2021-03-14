IRGC sets up modern mobile hospital to combat COVID-19

TEHRAN - On Sunday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a modern mobile hospital in a bid to help the health sector in the fight against coronavirus.

With a capacity of 128 beds, the hospital is equipped with different wards, including MRI, CT Scan, ventilations, and telecommunication systems.

The hospital is said to be the first of its kind in West Asia.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) started Saturday a program aiming to take strict measures for curbing coronavirus across border areas of the country.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, this plan will be implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary, IRIB quoted IRCS head Karim Hemmati as saying.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, he said, adding that all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

MG



