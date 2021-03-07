Foolad Sirjan, Shardari Urmia into Iran volleyball league final

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan and Shahrdari Urmia booked their tickets in the final match of the Iran Volleyball Super League.

Shahrdari earned a hard-fought 3-2 (23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10) win over Labaniat Haraz at the Iran Volleyball Federation Hall in Tehran.

Foolad also defeated Sepahan in straight sets (27-25, 25-15, 25-21) to advance to the final.

The Iranian Super League (ISL) is a professional volleyball league in Iran at the top of the Iranian volleyball league system. It was founded in 1975 as the Pasargard Cup, but after the Iranian Revolution it was renamed to the first Division.

In 1997 the league system was revamped and the Iranian Super League was established. Paykan Tehran have won the most titles in the new Super League with 12 titles.