Foolad Sirjan crowned Iran Volleyball Super League champions

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan defeated Shahrdari Urmia 3-1 (25-23, 30-28, 21-25, 25-21) to win the 23rd edition of Iran Volleyball Super League.

The Sirjan based volleyball club won two matches out of three matches to win the title for the first time ever.

The Iranian Super League (ISL) is a professional volleyball league in Iran at the top of the Iranian volleyball league system. It was founded in 1975 as the Pasargard Cup, but after the Iranian Revolution it was renamed to the first Division.

In 1997 the league system was revamped and the Iranian Super League was established. Paykan Tehran have won the most titles in the new Super League with 12 titles.