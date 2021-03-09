Foolad Sirjan, Shahrdari Urmia eye first-ever title in Iran volleyball

TEHRAN - In the first match of the Iran Volleyball Super League’s final, Foolad Sirjan will meet Shahrdari Urmia on Friday at the Iran Volleyball Federation Hall in Tehran, the two teams will fight for their first ever title at the competition.

They will play three-game series to determine the league champions.

Shahrdari Urmia had a hard-fought 3-2 win over Labaniat Haraz at the second day of semi-finals matches. Foolad Sirjan, on the other hand, completed their run to the final match with an easy win in straight sets over Sepahan.

Peyman Akbari, head coach of Shahrdari Urmiah, says that reaching the finals has been their goal since the beginning of the tournament.

“At the beginning of the season, we set a goal with the general manager of the club to reach the final, and we have achieved our goal in this regard. However, it is not enough for me and my players. We want to do our best to have strong performance in the final and win the Super League title. Me, my colleagues and my players, will fight to achieve this objective,” Akbari said in an interview with Tehran Times.

He also talked about their opponents at the final match: “Foolad Sirjan are a strong and well-organized team. Reza Tondravan (Sirajan’s head coach) and his side have been excellent in the current season and deserved to be in in the final. We are all aware that it will be a very difficult match for us and of course we will make it difficult for them as well,” Akabari added.

Tondravan also talked about the situation of his team and the final match.

“The final games are completely different to the previous rounds. The strategies and tactics must be different because it is the most important stage of the season and every team will look forward to win the title. Me and Peyman Akbari have so many years of experiences in this level and I think it will be an exciting and attractive final.

“They will be the technical matches. Shahrdari are a perfect team in every aspect and have a big goal in their mind. My side are also a fighting team that will never give up in the big matches,” he said.