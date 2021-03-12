Post & philatelic museum inaugurated in Yazd

TEHRAN –A museum dedicated to the post and philatelic opened its doors to the public in the ancient city of Yazd on Wednesday.

A selection of 50 historical envelopes, 4,000 stamps, 100 letters, 50 postal cards, and 100 historical documents dating back to the Qajar-era (1789-1925) have been put on show at the museum, according to Ali-Asghar Samadiani, the deputy tourism chief of Yazd province.

Research projects are set to be implemented by the participation of scholars and experts on the history of communications and post in the province, he explained.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the CEO of the National Post Company, Ramezan-Ali Sobhanifar who also doubles as the deputy minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and several cultural officials and cultural heritage experts.

It was only in 1851 when the government of Iran started to produce its own stamps, thus the creation of a unique mailing and communication arrangement. It was through the reign of Nasser al-Din Shah Qajar (1848-1896) that the national postal system began developing.

The monarch was inspired by the reported successes of a postal system in many regions, so he decided to send a group to France to study the system and launch it in Iran.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

