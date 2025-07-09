Yazdani expected to be fit within two months

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani is expected to recover and be fit within two months.

Yazdani underwent shoulder surgery following his silver medal achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Iran’s freestyle wrestling coach, Pejman Dorostkar, announced that Yazdani should be ready to compete within this timeframe.

The wrestler missed the 2025 World Championships, scheduled for September in Zagreb, Croatia, to minimize the risk of re-injury.

Yazdani won a gold medal in the 74kg weight class at the 2016 Rio Olympics and secured two silver medals at subsequent Olympics—Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024—in the 86kg category. Nicknamed “The Greatest,” Yazdani plans to continue his career in the 97kg division.