TEDPIX up 2.4% in a week

TEHRAN- After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX, the main index of the exchange, rose 2.4 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.206 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Bou Ali Sina Petrochemical Company (BSPC), and Amin Investment Bank were the most widely followed indices.

Iranian Capital Market Analyst Soheil Kolahchi believes the stock market is not going to go through many ups and downs over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend.

“In the coming months, the market will not fall heavily, but we also can’t expect the index to enter an uptrend soon,” Kolahchi told IRNA last week.

MA/MA