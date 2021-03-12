Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s presence in the region is political

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday slammed the enemies, especially the U.S., for distorting the facts and presenting developments in a way that is opposite to the truth.

Addressing the Iranian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, which marks the appointment of Muhammad ibn Abdullah as the prophet of Islam in the seventh century, the Leader noted the U.S. is the possessor of the world’s largest nuclear arsenal but claims to be against such weapons.



“America is the only government that has used nuclear bombs, but raises its voice to say that ‘we are against the development of nuclear arms.’ They claim to be against weapons of mass destruction, while they possess the worst and the most dangerous such weapons.”



“The U.S. created Daesh (ISIS) and they themselves admitted it... Then, they create a military base under the pretext of the existence of the Daesh…. They provide Daesh with modern media facilities and money and allow them to destroy and sell Syrian oil, then they say we are fighting Daesh,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

---------- ‘Commotion against Iran’

The Leader said the enemies have created a commotion about Iran’s help to Iraq and Syria in their fight against terrorists, including Daesh.



“They refer to Iran’s presence in the region with hatred and resentment. While we do not have a military presence.”

The Leader indirectly noted that Iran rushed to the help of the legitimate governments in Iraq and Syria at their own request and giving military advice to them “but they (Americans) themselves attack a country without permission and establish a military base” there.

In some instances, the Leader noted, where there is no Iranian military advisor Iran’s presence is “purely political”.

As another case in point, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the U.S.-backed Saudi regime’s military aggression against Yemen, saying “It has been six years that America’s Arab partner has been bombarding the oppressed Yemeni people in homes, hospitals and schools. It has imposed an economic siege on (the people), blocking their access to food and medicine. This has been going on for six years with America’s green light,” the Leader remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope the “talented” Yemeni people have succeeded in developing the required defense equipment to retaliate against the Saudi attacks, but as soon as they began to respond, the United States, and even the United Nations, raised an outcry against Yemen’s campaign of self-defense.



=========‘Washington supports Saudi Arabia that dismembered dissident’

The Leader also said U.S. claim of support for human rights is a hypocrisy, saying Washington has been supporting the Saudi regime which dismembers its opponent with a saw, an open reference to the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.



“America defends the Saudis who dismembered a dissident with saw. Despite this move, America claims that we are defender of human rights,” the Leader remarked.



Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the Islamic Revolution in Iran followed the Prophet’s path that started with Bi’tha — an Arabic word that means the Prophet’s selection by Allah for the guidance of people.



“It (Revolution) was against oppression, tyranny and arrogance…in support of the oppressed people of any faith or religion. It stood for the deprived and the downtrodden (people) from any nation, religion or faith. Under all circumstances, this Revolution invited the entire humanity to (follow) the straight path of Islam,” the Leader stressed.

Following the Revolution, which brought about the Islamic establishment in Iran, the world’s villains and criminals joined forces and lined up to confront the revolution, similar to what happened to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad when he began his divine mission, the Leader noted.



“That was, of course, not contrary to our expectations. It was crystal-clear from the start that…the likes of America and the then Soviet Union would confront (Iran),” he emphasized.

Ayatollah Khamenei named “insight” in addition to “patience and perseverance” as the two important factors required to face the enemies’ plots, saying, “If these two elements are there, the enemies will not be able…to do any harm (to the country) and will not achieve any success.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further renewed the warning against the soft war being waged by the enemies against Iran, who have targeted the nation’s patience and perseverance and resorted to the distortion of realities about the Islamic Republic in pursuit of their hostile goals.

In the face of the war, Iran’s youth have a task to fulfill, the Leader said, hailing them as the “officers of the soft war.”

Ayatollah Khamenei advised the youth should use cyber space as an opportunity to promote perseverance and insight among the people and prevent them from losing hope.