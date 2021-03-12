Israeli president to visit 3 European states to discuss Iran

TEHRAN - Presidents of Germany, France, and Austria will meet Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, according to ISNA news agency.

He will travel to Germany, France, and Austria next week to speak to their presidents Iran’s nuclear program and the International Criminal Court’s decision to open a probe into alleged war crimes by Israel.

Rivlin was invited by the presidents, his office said in a statement Thursday. He will be accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

They will discuss the “intensification” of Iran’s nuclear project, the International Criminal Court’s decision, and Lebanese Hezbollah’s growing power, the statement noted.

Rivlin has previously met with all three of the presidents in Jerusalem.

The three-day trip comes as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is working to rescue a 2015 deal between 5+1 nations and Iran that has unraveled ever since former U.S. president Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018. Germany and France are both signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits to its nuclear activities.

After its withdrawal from the accord, the U.S. reinstated harsh economic sanctions on Iran, which reacted by scaling back from its own commitments to the deal, in particular by increasing uranium enrichment.

On Thursday, the last day of his trip, Rivlin will head to Paris to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly said they will return to the JCPOA if Tehran first returns to compliance. Iran has insisted the U.S. lifts sanctions before it returns to the deal’s terms, putting the two sides at a stalemate.

On Thursday, Israeli and U.S. officials were to hold the first session of a bilateral strategic group aimed at collaborating in the effort to contain Iran.