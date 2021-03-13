Biden should pursue ‘power of reason’ with Iran: diplomat

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to learn from history and pursue the “power of reason” when dealing with Iran.

“Mr. @JoeBiden should learn a lesson from history. With the great nation of Iran, one must talk with the power of reason, not with coercion. Under force & threats, Iran won't negotiate with the U.S. The @WhiteHouse needs to talk first with its polarized society,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Friday.

The special aide also said that the U.S. sanctions on Iran are coming to an end.

“Sanction against Iran is on its deathbed,” he added.

The tweet came amid a diplomatic row between Tehran and Washington over the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has called on the U.S. to lift the sanctions it imposed on Iran following the White House withdrawal from the JCPOA and then return to it. However, the U.S. has refused to lift the sanctions, saying that it was up to Iran to make the first move toward reviving the nuclear deal.



‘ End illegal sanctions immediately to save lives’

Apart from the deal, Iran also has said that the sanctions have impeded its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said on Friday that illegal sanctions have prevented millions of people all over the world from accessing the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Only together and through an inclusive global approach, we can defeat the pandemic. Illegal unilateral sanctions have prevented hundreds of millions of people worldwide from accessing the #COVID19 vaccine. End illegal sanctions immediately to save lives,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, the ambassador denounced sanctions as inhumane, immoral, and illegal, saying their far-reaching, devastating and long-term consequences are as brutal and vicious as terrorism, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

“In order to combat food insecurity in the world, it is necessary to lift siege and sanctions and foster international cooperation,” Takht-Ravanchi said via videoconference to a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday that discussed how conflict and food security are interlinked.

“The current number of people at risk of hunger and food insecurity in the world is alarming, which has made it essential and urgent to deal with this challenge,” he added.

Takht-Ravanchi then highlighted the right to food is the fundamental right of everyone to be free from hunger and malnutrition under any circumstances, whether in peace or war.